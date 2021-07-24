Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $98.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

