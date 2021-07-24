Royal Bank of Canada Sells 12,404 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Innospec were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Innospec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Innospec by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.76. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

