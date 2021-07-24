Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,620 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.