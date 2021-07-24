Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Raised to GBX 550 at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 533.20 ($6.97) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,750.08.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

