RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

