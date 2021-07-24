Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $102.10

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.10, but opened at $105.19. Ryanair shares last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 1,394 shares trading hands.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

