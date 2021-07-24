Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $102.10

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.10, but opened at $105.19. Ryanair shares last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 1,394 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 9,150.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after purchasing an additional 223,314 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in Ryanair by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

