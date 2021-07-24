Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryerson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after buying an additional 85,408 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryerson by 150.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ryerson by 132.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI opened at $14.21 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

