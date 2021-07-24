SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $97,350.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00126471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00147903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,198.88 or 0.99910360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.92 or 0.00893742 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 706,974 coins and its circulating supply is 679,832 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

