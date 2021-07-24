Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SFSHF stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Safestore has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

