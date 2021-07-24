SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. SALT has a total market cap of $15.07 million and $19,522.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 3% against the dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00855322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00139619 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

