Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €29.75 ($35.00).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €28.52 ($33.55) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.22. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a 12-month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

