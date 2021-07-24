Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.