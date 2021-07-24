Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of SASR opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

