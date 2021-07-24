Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of SASR opened at $40.36 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

