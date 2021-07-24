Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

