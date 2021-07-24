Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

