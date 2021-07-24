Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SC. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.