Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.13.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

