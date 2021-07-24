Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.29. Saputo shares last traded at C$35.87, with a volume of 224,026 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.76. The firm has a market cap of C$14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 45.72%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

