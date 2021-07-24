SB Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,750,000 Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,730,000. Pioneer Merger makes up approximately 0.2% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SB Management Ltd owned 0.23% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $2,916,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $1,925,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth $580,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PACX remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,162. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

