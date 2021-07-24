SB Management Ltd Has $328.47 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

SB Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up 2.1% of SB Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SB Management Ltd owned about 4.97% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $328,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $30.35. 1,582,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

