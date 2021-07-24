Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

