Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.40.
In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
