Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
