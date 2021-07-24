Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Scholastic by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Scholastic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Scholastic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

