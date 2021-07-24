Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.95 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

