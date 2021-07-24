Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 426,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 91,239 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

