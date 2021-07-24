Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Illumina by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $495.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

