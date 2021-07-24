Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Illumina by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $495.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Illumina by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,737. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

Illumina stock opened at $495.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.