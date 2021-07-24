Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 14,189 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 470,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $16,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,503,000 after acquiring an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,467,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

