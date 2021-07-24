Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,320 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMC. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

