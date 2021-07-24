Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Shares of ANSS opened at $365.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.71. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.55 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

