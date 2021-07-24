Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $144.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Truist decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

