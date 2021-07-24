Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Visionary Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,798 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 266,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,855,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,365 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,198.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 204,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

