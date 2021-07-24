Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,411 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

