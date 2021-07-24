SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments. The company’s drug development programs based on tetrahydrocannabinol and non-psychoactive cannabidiol includes THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; THX-160 for the treatment of pain and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. SciSparc Ltd., formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd., is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

SPRCY stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68. SciSparc has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.05.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

