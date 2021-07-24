Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%.

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 142,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

