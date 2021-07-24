Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Shares of AN stock opened at $116.72 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $120.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AutoNation by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,222 shares of company stock worth $70,474,411. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

