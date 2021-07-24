Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 30449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.07).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.45%.

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.33.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

