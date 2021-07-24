Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 122.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $635,147.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 201.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.92 or 0.99964053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00886035 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

