SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.04. 120,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,000. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.39.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

