Semux Price Tops $0.0086 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $109,368.10 and $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00024695 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007901 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002703 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

