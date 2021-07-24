SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Down 2.5%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)’s stock price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 127,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,184,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 33.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 107.54% and a negative net margin of 2,241.14%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.