Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

