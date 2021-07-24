Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives $9.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGBAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts expect that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

