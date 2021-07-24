SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SFL were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SFL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL opened at $7.04 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $902.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

