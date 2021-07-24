SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.14. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

