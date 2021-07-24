SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,514 Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atreca by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atreca by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $260.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

