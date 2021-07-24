SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $105,000 in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

