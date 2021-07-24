SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $54,394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $17,299,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 497,751 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after acquiring an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after acquiring an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Canada Goose stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

