SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 185,657 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth $4,287,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,315,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,600 shares of company stock worth $1,380,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

