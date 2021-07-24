Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.